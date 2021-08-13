WELCOME HOME! This amazing arts and craft style home sits on just over 10 private acres, and will charm you with fantastic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Feel right at home with the open floor plan and custom-built Douglas Fir Timberpeg construction, soaring ceilings, Anderson Windows, hardwood & tile floors. This custom home also boasts a first floor master suite with private patio, Study/Library, Great Rm with access to Screen Porch, Living Rm with stunning views. Large detached two car garage, and some unfinished main house lower level space offer plenty of room for storage. Make your appointment to come see this one of a kind property today!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Dyke - $885,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 41-year-old was a co-founder of the Whitest Kids U Know, a sketch comedy group.
Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.
A Greene County woman, who was arrested and charged last weekend in connection to a possible sex crime against a family member, was in Greene …
Chandler interrupted the court proceedings, loudly saying “I’m famous on the internet.”
“You can rest assured that the vaccine works tremendously well to keep you from having to go to the hospital, but you can spread it to others even if you don’t know you have it. That’s why it behooves us to mask when we’re indoors and avoid crowds.”
Several other people have spoken out against the policy, saying that it would violate the rights of parents, among other concerns.
A Barboursville man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 life sentences for raping a minor across a month and a half in 2019.
“I think it was a mistake that [criminal] cases weren’t brought, and I think that it would have made a difference to folks to see that the commonwealth took a position that this kind of criminal activity is not to be tolerated in our borders.”
Many of those injured in the Aug. 12, 2017, car attack are still in need of help as they cope with life-altering injuries and trauma from the events.
The monuments of Confederate generals that led to division, riots and ultimately death four years ago have come down, but many say Charlottesville still struggles with recognizing historic injustices.