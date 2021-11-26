4 Bedroom Home in Dyke - $860,000

 Skip to main content
WELCOME HOME! This amazing arts and craft style home sits on just over 10 private acres, and will charm you with fantastic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Feel right at home with the open floor plan and custom-built Douglas Fir Timberpeg construction, soaring ceilings, Anderson Windows, hardwood & tile floors. This custom home also boasts a first floor master suite with private patio, Study/Library, Great Rm with access to Screen Porch, Living Rm with stunning views. Large detached two car garage, and some unfinished main house lower level space offer plenty of room for storage. Make your appointment to come see this one of a kind property today!!!

