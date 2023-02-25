Selections have been made! Early May 2023 Move-In on this secluded, end unit Old Trail Villa backing to trees! Access to all of Old Trail but tucked away on this private homesite in Block 22 off Golf Drive. This Chesapeake Villa Home offers wooded privacy in a premier Old Trail Location, with maintenance-free living. Screened porch with vaulted ceilings and wooded privacy are included as well as a finished basement recreation room, bedroom, full bath and wet bar. The home also offers main level living with a spacious Owner's Suite, private Study, light-filled Kitchen, Dining Room & Great Room. The second floor boasts (2) secondary bedrooms, full bath and loft. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, bluestone front porch, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, 15 SEER HVAC and Low-E Energy Efficient windows. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Tours available daily, visit the model home at 120 Bishopgate Lane. Similar photos shown.