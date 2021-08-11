4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $975,000

Enter into this CUSTOM-built 4 bedroom 4 full/1 half bath home overlooking the 10th fairway of OLD TRAIL GOLF COURSE and with an ATTACHED 3-CAR GARAGE w/ WORKSHOP space to experience an OPEN CONCEPT layout, functional floorplan, and thoughtful high-end craftsmanship at its finest! Relax in the FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY SUITE (featuring a MARBLE JETTED SOAKER TUB), work from home in the bright FIRST FLOOR OFFICE/STUDY, and entertain friends in the 4-season SUN ROOM, SCREENED-IN PORCH, sunny back PATIO, or 2nd floor BALCONY - all with panoramic breath-taking golf course views! Enjoy having 2,360 square feet of UNLIMITED BASEMENT STORAGE SPACE in addition to the ENORMOUS UPSTAIRS STORAGE ROOM, a CHEF'S EAT-IN KITCHEN (featuring a central ISLAND, flawless MARBLE COUNTERTOPS, glass herringbone tile backsplash, and WALK-IN PANTRY) and all the amenities that OLD TRAIL has to offer! Located within close proximity to downtown Crozet, Western Albemarle High, & Charlottesville/UVA!