Lovingly maintained, like new turn-key MAIN FLOOR LIVING Stanley Martin beauty on full basement & large upstairs loft/bedroom on generous lot on w/amazing backyard fenced oasis w/koi pond/waterfall, 16' x 16' screened in porch, patio overlooking the water feature, and walking trail to Lickinghole Creek. Bright open floor plan, 9' ceilings throughout home. Hardwoods on main floor. Great Rm w/ gas fireplace, & french doors to screened porch and backyard. Large dining area, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, island, butler's pantry, walk-in pantry, Electrolux stainless steel appliances, gas stove, convection oven, under counter lighting, corner cupboard has glass shelves w/interior lighting, quiet close drawers & cupboards and pull out shelves on bottom cupboards. Main level Owner's suite with LUXURY BATH & huge walk-in closet. Main floor boasts 2 more bedrooms, Jack and Jill full bath, HOME OFFICE w/french doors & large built in bookcase, and Laundry Room with large sink. Loads of recreation and storage space and a full bath in walk-out basement. Large upstairs LOFT w/full bath and large bonus room. Solar panels, power bill avg $85/mo! 2-car garage. Incredible location on quiet cul de sac mins to The Square, Cville, & Waynesboro