Better than new & without the wait! Luxury appointments throughout this elegant home, built in 2022 by Craig Builders. Owners moving due to job transfer. They spared no detail customizing an exceptional residence, adding extensive upgrades since purchasing. See Special Features for more info! Open flow plan, wide-width oiled hardwoods, two office spaces. Anchoring the center of the home is a dramatic kitchen: quartz counters, 48" induction range & stunning custom hood, flanked by open "British kitchen" shelves. Flow to dining & great room w/ cathedral ceiling, large windows overlooking protected woods. A handsome mantel was created by local artisan! Steps away find a restful owner's suite & luxury bath w/ Carrera marble & towel warmer. Upper level is spacious w/ loft, two bedrooms and bath and ample storage for life's extras. The terrace level is sure to surprise! Large great room opens via barn doors to gym flooded with light. Separate guest quarters are comfortable and access a shady patio. With large stainless steel sink in storage area, create a future kitchenette! All this and in popular Old Trail walking distance to shops & restaurants, direct access to Old Trail & Crozet Trails, an easy drive to wineries and breweries.