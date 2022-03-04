4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $925,000

Beautiful Old Trail home nestled perfectly on a quiet cul-de-sac with a level, fenced-in yard! As you enter the home under the covered front porch, the open foyer allows plenty of space to get settled as you make your way toward the study, formal dining area, walk-in pantry, eat-in kitchen with a breakfast nook, center island/breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless appliances open to the light-filled family room with built-ins and a stone surround gas fireplace. The half bath and mudroom complete this floor! Head upstairs to find the expansive master bedroom with tray ceiling, 2 walk-in closets and a luxurious en-suite bathroom, second bedroom with a private attached bath and the third and fourth bedrooms share the third full bath. Large bonus room over the 3-car garage is perfect for additional flex space and includes an unfinished room for storage! Old Trail living offers restaurants, golf, the swim club, walking trails and sidewalks, ACAC and much more!