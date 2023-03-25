RECENTLY BUILT in 2021 by CRAIG HOME BUILDERS, this immaculately maintained 'LIKE NEW' Williamsburg floorplan is located within a peaceful, CUL-DE-SAC setting across the street from CROZET PARK (feat. pool, basketball, baseball, walk/run trails, playground, regular events, and more!)! Enjoy the luxurious FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY SUITE complete with a TRAY CEILING, extensive WALK-IN CLOSET with solid wood built-ins, and convenient laundry/mud room and ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE access! Have guests or family comfortably rest easy in the BASEMENT IN-LAW SUITE! Entertain friends in the BASEMENT KITCHENETTE/WET BAR and grill out on the TWO-TIER TREX BACK DECK with WOODED VIEWS! Prepare meals in the CHEF'S KITCHEN with 42" soft-close white cabinets, large ISLAND with endless countertop space, undermount stainless steel sink, upgraded appliances, coffee bar, spacious WALK-IN PANTRY, and more! Bask in the HERS SCORE RATED, energy-efficient details throughout such as DUAL FUEL heating, a TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER, Honeywell programmable thermostats for each zone, Energy Star qualified appliances and windows, Delta water-saving fixtures, and more! Only 20 min. from Charlottesville and 5 min. from Historic Downtown Crozet! Open House Sun 3/26 12-2PM!