Open 12-5 Sat/Sun 10/16-10/17. 2021 BRHBA Parade Entry. Old Trail. Exceptional charm, quality, energy efficiency, and finishes by local custom home builder. Traditional lot backing to common space with mountain views. First floor master. Home office. Vaulted family room with beams and wood paneling. Well appointed kitchen with walk in pantry. Laundry/mud room entering from front load garage. Vaulted screened porch overlooking common space and views across Old Trail. Family room or flex space anchoring 2nd floor. Cozy "book nook" with built in bench and shelving. Bedroom 2 with private bath. Bedrooms 3 and 4 share 3rd full bath. HERS Rated and Pearl Certified to verify and document energy efficiency.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $896,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Boyles is the fifth interim or full-time city manager the city has had since 2018, and the third since September 2020.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A drunk driver was going 152 mph (245 kph) when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
Huguely, a former University of Virginia lacrosse player, was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2012 in Charlottesville Circuit Court in the killing of Yeardley Love.
Understaffing and mismanagement have led to chronic delivery problems, two former mail carriers say.
Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s questions from readers on COVID-19…
The Virginia football team rallies from 17 points down in the fourth quarter to stun Louisville and pick up its second straight ACC road win.
The person who agreed to come out of retirement to replace former Police Chief RaShall Brackney has now decided to retire after all, leaving t…
With 86% of its 3-point shooting production gone from a season ago, the UVa men's basketball team will have a new offensive identity. “We’ll have to score in different ways. It won’t be a team that’s gonna spray out 30, 40 3s.”
A botanical garden may begin to see new life soon after the Charlottesville City Council voted last week to officially lease the site to the B…
In rivalry games, coaches tell their players to expect the unexpected.