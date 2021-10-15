4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $896,000

Open 12-5 Sat/Sun 10/16-10/17. 2021 BRHBA Parade Entry. Old Trail. Exceptional charm, quality, energy efficiency, and finishes by local custom home builder. Traditional lot backing to common space with mountain views. First floor master. Home office. Vaulted family room with beams and wood paneling. Well appointed kitchen with walk in pantry. Laundry/mud room entering from front load garage. Vaulted screened porch overlooking common space and views across Old Trail. Family room or flex space anchoring 2nd floor. Cozy "book nook" with built in bench and shelving. Bedroom 2 with private bath. Bedrooms 3 and 4 share 3rd full bath. HERS Rated and Pearl Certified to verify and document energy efficiency.