4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $869,900

Rare Currituck Opportunity Available (to be built)! The Currituck Breezeway with Detached 2-Car Garage is a one-level home that truly offers one-level living in desirable Old Trail Village. This home boasts 3 bedrooms with a spacious, private owner's suite, upgraded Kitchen w/ oversized pantry, breathtaking cathedral ceiling, abundance of windows, natural light & much more! This home also offers great outdoor living with a Screen Porch, connecting the house to the garage, and a backyard area fenced in for ultimate privacy. The finished apartment above the 2-car garage offers future rental earning potential or a great space for personal enjoyment! Photos of a previous Model Home - Upgrades are shown.

