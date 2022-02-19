4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $859,900

Nearly complete model home ready for July closing! Wooded privacy in a premier Old Trail Location! The new Chesapeake Villa offers wooded privacy, a finished basement rec room, bedroom, full bath and wet bar. On the main level is a spacious Owner's Suite, private Study, light-filled Kitchen with walk-in pantry, Great Room with vaulted ceiling, and spacious mudroom/laundry room. The second floor boasts (2) secondary bedrooms with shared full bath and loft. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, bluestone front porch, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, 15 SEER HVAC and Low-E Energy Efficient windows. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, shaker style), quartzite countertops, and much more. Similar photos shown.