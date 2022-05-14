4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $839,900

Main Level Living Avondale Courtyard Home: a desirable first-floor living plan overlooking pocket park in newest section of Old Trail! This Avondale offers 2 separate living spaces including a finished accessory apartment above the detached 2 car garage (future earning potential or a great guest suite)! The main level boasts a private first floor owner's suite, dedicated light-filled study, an abundance of windows, high ceilings, gas fireplace & a desirable kitchen and a private fenced in outdoor courtyard. The second floor is complete with 2 spacious bedroom suites with 2 full accompanying baths, plus an open loft, great for so many uses! Work alongside our talented Design Coordinator to hand-select all the interior finishes and will be ready for move-in June 8, 2023. Photos are of a previously built home - upgrades can be seen.