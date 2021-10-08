End Unit Chesapeake Villa in a desirable Old Trail Block, located off Golf Drive! Our recently updated Chesapeake offers main level living with a spacious Owner's Suite, private Study, light-filled Kitchen, Dining Room & Great Room; on the first level. The first floor comes complete with a rear deck with a rare, tree-lined serene backdrop - hard to find! The second floor boasts (2) secondary bedrooms, full bath and loft. The partially finished basement offers a Legal Basement Apartment with an oversized Rec Room, Bedroom, Full Bath and Full Kitchen! Block 22 has an ideal 200' stream buffer behind and is located minutes from (walking distance) to all things Old Trail. Work alongside our talented Design Coordinator to make all the interior selections and truly make this home your own! Move-in December 2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $831,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
UVa's Biocomplexity Institute's COVID-19 model shows that the surge in the Charlottesville area peaked during the week ending Sept. 19 at 709 new cases.
The local post office and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy need to be more transparent, Warner said in a 45-minute call. "This is what drives me crazy."
A trash and recycling center in southern Albemarle has nearby residents crying foul. “I also worry about our property values going through the toilet here when this comes in and just ruins everything for us,” said resident Harold West.
The voice of the Virginia Cavaliers is moving to Milwaukee.
Leigh B. Middleditch, Jr., whose centrist community activism over several decades sought solutions to divisive issues, died Monday at the age of 92.
In March 2020, Timothy Lamont Miles, 31, was found not guilty by a jury of attempted capital murder of a city policeman in 2018. However, that same jury did find him guilty of six counts of unlawfully shooting in an occupied dwelling during the same incident.
Did you get mail? We want to know if this weekend's surge in mail delivery helped unclog the mail mess for you.
School will continue to require face masks be worn inside university facilities.
Albemarle County is losing many of its senior leaders to retirement, reflecting a nationwide trend of older workers deciding it's time to retire. The losses can be costly in many ways.
"I'm willing to mop the floor. I'm willing to stay after work to ensure that students get what they need. That's really how you advance an organization that you get the most for students.” — Charlottesville's new school superintendent, Royal A. Gurley, Jr.