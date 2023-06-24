Welcome to your dream home in Chesterfield Landing! This stunning residence boasts a remarkable sunroom, perfect for basking in natural light. The gourmet kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's haven, equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite. Situated on a desirable corner lot, the property offers plenty of space for backyard entertaining where a charming fire pit awaits your evenings under the stars. With four bedrooms and a loft/bonus space, there's plenty of room for your growing family or guests. The main floor master bedroom provides a retreat with its own en-suite bathroom, ensuring comfort and convenience. Rich hickory floors grace the main living space, adding warmth and elegance. The double-sided fireplace serves as a focal point, creating a cozy atmosphere during colder months. Additionally, a full unfinished basement with a plumbed-in bath offers endless possibilities for expansion. Living in Chesterfield Landing grants you access to the coveted Crozet hiking trails, allowing you to explore nature as you desire. Experience the ultimate blend of luxury, functionality, and natural beauty in this remarkable home within the Western Albemarle school district. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your forever home!