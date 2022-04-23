Brand New Construction that is PEARL Gold Certified wtih a HERS rating of -7!!! Wow! Located in the highly sought after Old Trail golf course community nestled below the Blue Ridge Mountains. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath (with Master EnSuite on the first floor) includes a 1 bedroom carriage house for in-laws, an office or rental potential! Home Features include : SOLAR PANELS on both the main house and carriage house, Foam insulation for a super tight home, Engineered Hardwood Floors throughout main house and carriage house. Screened Porch off Laundry room for outside entertaining space and a dynamic looking glasses in electric fireplace in the Living Room. Quartz Countertops in the Kitchen(s), Tiled Bathroom showers and floors. Please note there is zero entry from the garage to the laundry room through the screened porch. Truly turnkey and ready! Super Quick Closing Available!
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $815,000
