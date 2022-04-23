4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $800,000

Must-See this gorgeous like-new home in Chesterfield Landing with newly finished basement adding over 700sqft of extra living space! Move-in ready with hardwood flooring throughout the main level, basement, upstairs hallway and owners suite. Work from home in the office with glass wall, glass French doors and custom built-in desks to the right of the wide front entry way. The open floor plan features a gorgeous chef's kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel Electrolux appliances. quartz counters, and subway tile backsplash. Entertainers will love the open dining area and great room with gas fireplace. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened porch and large patio. Upstairs, the owners suite features a large walk-in closet and private bathroom with Pottery Barn medicine cabinets, walk-in shower and updated soaking tub. Three additional bedrooms share a hall bathroom and the laundry is upstairs for convenience. The finished walk-out basement provides a great gaming/workout/play space with a large rec room and future expansion opportunities with a plumbing for full bathroom and wet bar. Plenty of storage in the huge unfinished area, and two-car garage too!