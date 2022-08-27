4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $795,000

Available for showings 8/25 at 3pm. This move-in ready home on .46 acres shows like a model! You'll love the hardwood floors and upscale finishes throughout. A formal dining room and home office with glass French doors flank the foyer. The great room with vaulted ceiling and wall of windows features a gas fireplace with bookshelf surround. Bakers will love the elegant kitchen featuring gleaming quartz counters, tile backsplash, and upgraded pendants. Dine at the island, or in the breakfast nook and enjoy coffee at the dedicated coffee station. Stainless appliances include a Bosch refrigerator and dishwasher, and GE Cafe induction cooktop and convection wall oven. Kitchen is future-proofed with gas line too. The owners suite on the main level features a stunning bathroom with walk-in shower, double vanity, and water closet. Laundry day is a breeze as the mudroom/laundry connects to the owners suite. Two additional bedrooms share a full bathroom, and the upstairs bonus room with LVT floors, full bath & walk in closet is great for teens or guests! Dine or grill on the rear patio and play in the fully fenced rear yard.