4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $795,000

Builder's own one level home on finished basement adjacent to open space and overlooking farm behind in the desirable 'Carriage Park' of Old Trail. Exceptional materials and attention to detail throughout. Painted brick exterior with solar array and whole house generator. Full front porch with wood ceiling. As you pass through the beautiful front door you are greeted with hickory floors and 9' ceilings. The study features wainscoting and wood beams. Spacious dining with built in bar with wine fridge. Gorgeous kitchen with cabinets to ceiling open to the family room with cherry beams and stone fireplace. Enjoy the 2 sided fireplace from the screened porch. Large laundry/mud room. Spacious master suite with luxurious bath featuring shower with bench and 3 shower heads. Large walk in closet with custom built ins. Two additional bedrooms and baths complete the main level. Downstairs features a multi use rec room with 2nd gas fireplace, bedroom suite with bath, 2nd kitchen and dining area, and plenty of storage/work space. Oversized 2 car garage. Pearl Certified Gold. Average monthly electric $50! Enjoy the walkability of the trails and sidewalks of Old Trail and Crozet.