The Aspen on Unfinished Basement with September 2023 completion date! This open-concept floor plan offers a private study, walk-in pantry, and drop zone in addition to the large kitchen that flows into the family room and dining area. The upstairs show cases a loft with two story ceiling and stacked windows that fill the home with natural light. 4 bedrooms, spa-like baths, luxurious owner's suite with the convenience of a connected laundry room for the way you live. Designer Finishes including Quartz in Kitchen, Laundry and All Bathrooms. Quality features throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning elevations, wood shelving, tankless water heater and energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Contact the showing agent on this listing to book an appointment or a virtual tour through Facetime. Photos of Like-House.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $789,943
