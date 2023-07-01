The Aspen on Unfinished Basement with September 2023 completion date! This open-concept floor plan offers a private study, walk-in pantry, and drop zone in addition to the large kitchen that flows into the family room and dining area. The upstairs show cases a loft with two story ceiling and stacked windows that fill the home with natural light. 4 bedrooms, spa-like baths, luxurious owner's suite with the convenience of a connected laundry room for the way you live. Designer Finishes including Quartz in Kitchen, Laundry and All Bathrooms. Quality features throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning elevations, wood shelving, tankless water heater and energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Walking Path to Crozet Park and Crozet Trail System. Contact the showing agent on this listing to book an appointment or a virtual tour through Facetime. Photos of Like-House.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $781,400
