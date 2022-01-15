4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $775,000

Built in 2019, this Craig Builders one-of-a-kind home located in the Old Trail community has all the bells and whistles. From Hardie Plank and stone siding to 5” plank hardwood floors, the owner selected only the best finishes throughout. The home’s floorplan includes 1st Floor Master En-Suite, 2nd Floor Master En-Suite, 2 guest rooms with mountain views, 3.5 baths, home office, formal dining and laundry/mudroom. The perfectly sized open kitchen to living room layout has a vaulted ceiling featuring multiple windows for loads of natural light plus a double-sided gas fireplace connecting the living room to the bluestone patio and fully fenced yard! The Gourmet kitchen showcases a Coffered ceiling, stainless-steel appliances, 36” gas cooktop and Dry Bar with wine fridge. The Second Floor owner’s En-suite is equipped with “His and Hers” walk-in closets and luxury bath with large walk in shower, double vanity bowls and separate water closet. The remainder of the second floor has 2 guest rooms, full bath, loft space and laundry room. Off the second floor Master closet there is generous unfinished storage space perfect for seasonal décor, suitcases and more! Why wait 8-10 months for new construction when this is move in ready NOW?!