New Afton Floorplan, on walkout Basement (finishing optional)! Our Afton Homesites (located in Block 32) provide a serene, tree-filled backdrop while being in a great location to enjoy all the amenities Old Trail has to offer! This Main Level living floorplan boasts an open main level with private owner's suite, spacious Great Room and inviting Kitchen & Dining Room! The second floor offers 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and a loft area - great for added space! Enjoy our thoughtfully included features, 2x6 exterior walls, custom Mahogany front doors and the opportunity to hand pick all of your selections alongside our Talented Design Coordinator!
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $765,374
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison County principal explains decision to forfeit next football game due to incidents at William Monroe
Madison Principal Betty-Jo Wynham explains the school's decision to forfeit this Friday's football game following several incidents that were brought to light on social media following last Friday’s win at William Monroe.
Editor's note: the letter from the Madison County High School principal will be in the Sept. 23 issue of the Greene County Record in full.
Neighbors have come out against the proposal, citing concerns about road safety and traffic, school overcrowding, the height of the buildings and possible stormwater runoff issues.
The fight, which already has halted a $600 million broadband expansion project, does not appear to be going away anytime soon.
At 1:39 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 313 Second St. SE., where the Bluegrass Grill and Bakery is located.
0 Court Square was listed for sale earlier this month for $1.35 million.
City Manager Chip Boyles admits he should have talked to City Councilors more about his decision but still refuses to go into detail over his firing of Police Chief RaShall Brackney three weeks ago.
Because it's a new role, the schools and counselors have flexibility to define it. So far, the middle school counselors are focused on staying in touch with students who are quarantined because of a possible exposure to COVID-19, while others are working in the classrooms, teaching social-emotional skills.
Brennan Gilmore sued Alex Jones, who is the main host and operator of InfoWars, as well as InfoWars and several others, in March 2018, claiming defamation following their coverage of the Unite the Right rally.
After giving up 59 points and nearly 700 yards of offense, Virginia was left wondering why in the world its defense looked like something you’d expect it to field in 2016 during head coach Bronco Mendenhall’s first season.