4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $757,023

2023 Delivery. Last walk out basement lot. The Proposed Modern Craftsman Style Kempton in Old Trail Village features a two-story great room, dining, study, kitchen w/large island, mudroom, and two-car garage. Upstairs a primary suite w/ walk in closet and luxurious bathroom, two add'l bedrooms, full bath, and laundry complete this home. Finished walk out basement w/ rec room and add'l bed/bath, covered Trex deck, morning room, and coffered ceiling included in price. Choose your finishes in our design center. Conveniently located near walking trails, schools, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Similar photos.