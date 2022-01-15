One level living. Old Trail in Crozet. Built in 2020, this former model home is exceptionally appointed and backs to open space. This open floor plan features a great room with vaulted wood trimmed ceiling open to kitchen and dining. The kitchen features a large island, walk in pantry, gas cooktop with hood vent, wall ovens, and tile backsplash. The owner's suite features large windows, tray ceiling, and exceptional bathroom with double vanity, wood accents, and walk in shower. The remainder of the main level features 2nd bedroom, full bath, study, and laundry room. The basement includes a finished rec room with wet bar, dishwasher and microwave plus 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and plenty of unfinished yet conditioned storage or work shop space. Maintenance free living in the scenic and walkable community of Old Trail. HERS Score 62. Pearl Certification to document energy efficiency assets.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $750,000
