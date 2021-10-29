The best of Old Trail! One level home on flat, fenced, .46 acre lot with incredible mountain views and custom finished basement! Move right into this beautiful home with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level, upgraded moulding and trim details, and fresh paint. Entertain in the open dining room or outdoors on the Aztec composite wood deck with pergola, and stamped concrete patio. The gourmet kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters and Electrolux stainless steel appliances, grab a casual meal at the counter height bar or in the breakfast nook. Main level owners suite features a gorgeous bathroom with soaking tub and frameless glass shower, walk-in closet with custom built-ins and connects to the laundry room for easy laundry day! Two additional bedrooms on the main level share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The walk up basement features a fourth guest bedroom with barn doors and full bath, a large rec room and an incredible workshop! This house won't last - don't miss it!
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $750,000
