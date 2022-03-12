2023 Delivery. Last walk out basement lot. The Proposed Modern Craftsman Style Kempton in Old Trail Village features a two-story great room, dining, study, kitchen w/large island, mudroom, and two-car garage. Upstairs a primary suite w/ walk in closet and luxurious bathroom, two add'l bedrooms, full bath, and laundry complete this home. Finished walk out basement w/ rec room and add'l bed/bath, covered Trex deck, morning room, and coffered ceiling included in price. Choose your finishes in our design center. Conveniently located near walking trails, schools, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Similar photos.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $744,797
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 17-year-old from Western Albemarle High School earned herself a platinum ticket, which is a grade above the show's iconic golden ticket to Hollywood.
New leader comes from Ohio State University
Former vice president Mike Pence will speak at the University of Virginia on April 12, the Young America’s Foundation announced Monday.
A message to the readers from Dr. Bill:
Former Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson voluntarily dropped his lawsuit against City Council and city officials Tuesday, accordi…
University of Virginia leadership has extended the contract of President Jim Ryan for another three years.
The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 51-50 win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament.
“I know he’s proud of me. He would tell me so many times he was proud of me for what I was doing.”
Virginia gets roughed up by UNC in ACC quarterfinals, leaving its postseason future in serious doubt
A record setting half for offensive ineptitude sent Virginia home from the ACC Tournament on Thursday, and might have sunk any chance the Cavaliers had at receiving an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.