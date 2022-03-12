 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $740,957

Move-in Ready! The Amberwood w/ Carriage House Apartment in Old Trail Village features a contemporary exterior w/ main level living and a light-filled first floor with 18' vaulted great room, gourmet kitchen w/ pantry, dining, mudroom, laundry, and primary suite. Upstairs, a generous loft and two bedrooms w/ Jack n Jill bath complete this home. The carriage house has add’l bed/bath/kitchen for personal use or rental income. Numerous structural and design center upgrades! Conveniently located near trails, schools, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Actual photos.

