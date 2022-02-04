Introducing The To-Be-Built Redwood on an Unfinished Basement for Summer Delivery! This main-level living floor plan has a First Floor Owner's Suite, Flex Space/Study and Open Kitchen with a walk in pantry, as well as Family and Dining Room. Large Laundry and Drop Zone off the 2-Car Garage. The second floor offers 2 additional guest bedrooms, hall bath and an optional unfinished space over the garage. Beautiful included features and quality throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning exterior elevations, oak stairs, wood shelving, tankless water heater, energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Contact the showing agent on this listing to book an appointment or a virtual tour through Facetime.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $738,916
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
Stanardsville teenager Brandon Wade Shifflett, 18, was sentenced by Hon. Judge Claude Worrell Jan. 18 to 40 years’ incarceration—the maximum s…
Say you are a governor of a state that enslaved Black people for centuries, and when they were freed, lynched some of them, illegally blocked …
lbemarle County is one of several school districts nationwide facing such lawsuits following a national push against race lessons.
‘It’s scaring people to death’: Youngkin’s tip line fuels anger from the left, fear from Black teachers
When the state announced in 2020 that it would launch a new high school-level African American history course, Dianne Carter de Mayo quickly volunteered to teach it.
University of Virginia immunologist and COVID-19 researcher Dr. William Petri continues to answer reader questions about COVID-19. Send your q…
A group of parents of students with disabilities, including two parents from Albemarle County, filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday agains…
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 69-65 loss to Notre Dame.
Five takeaways from the 2022 Virginia football schedule.
A single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a Charlottesville man, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.