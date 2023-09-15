Crozet. First floor owner's suite living in Carriage Park of Old Trail. This Charleston is situation on a end lot adjacent to common space. Enjoy the privacy of outdoor living with mountain views both from the ground level and balcony off 2nd floor. Lots of trim and several tray ceilings accent the entry way and dining room. The 2 story family room features gas fireplace with a floor to ceiling stone surround adjacent to a wall of windows. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless appliances, pantry, and casual dining area. The large owner's suite offer a bath separate shower, tub, and walk in closet. On the way in from the rear loading garage there is a mud room and laundry. The 2nd bedroom is large enough to double as additional space. There is a bath and a half with privacy on both ends. Additional spaces include a flexible loft space, and bedrooms 3 and 4. Bedroom 4 or office has balcony access. Two large storage areas as well. Energy efficiency verified and documented by Pearl Certification. Enjoy the sidewalks, trails, views and amenities of Old Trail walking/biking distance to downtown Crozet.