4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $727,326

New Afton Floorplan, on walkout Basement (finishing optional)! Our Afton Homesites (located in Block 32) provide a serene, tree-filled backdrop while being in a great location to enjoy all the amenities Old Trail has to offer! This Main Level living floorplan boasts an open main level with private owner's suite, spacious Great Room and inviting Kitchen & Dining Room! The second floor offers 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and a loft area - great for added space! Enjoy our thoughtfully included features, 2x6 exterior walls, custom Mahogany front doors and the opportunity to hand pick all of your selections alongside our Talented Design Coordinator!