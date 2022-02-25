 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $724,900

To Be Built- Main Level Living Courtyard Home. Desirable first-floor living plan overlooking pocket park in newest section of Old Trail! This Avondale offers 2 separate living spaces including a finished accessory apartment above the 2 car garage (future earning potential or a great guest suite)! The main level boasts a private first floor owner's suite, dedicated light-filled study, an abundance of windows, high ceilings with beam details & upgraded lighting, a desirable upgraded kitchen and a private fenced in outdoor courtyard. The second floor is complete with 2 spacious bedroom suites with 2 full accompanying baths, plus an open loft great for so many uses! Work alongside our talented Design Coordinator to hand-select all the interior finishes, focusing on every important detail and making this home yours. Photos are of a Model Home - upgrades can be seen.

