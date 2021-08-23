4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $722,900

Recently completed, Afton Model Home with Leaseback Opportunity! With finishes hand-selected by our talented Design Coordinator, this Model home has a lot to offer! This main level living floorplan boasts a spacious Owner's Suite as well as a desirable open concept layout; spacious Great Room and inviting Kitchen & Dining Room. The light-filled, walkout basement is finished, providing a 4th bedroom, full bath, spacious rec room and future exercise room. The second floor offers 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and a loft area - great for added space that can be utilized multiple ways! Enjoy our thoughtfully included features, 2x6 exterior walls, custom Mahogany front doors and serene, tree-filled backdrop while being in a great location to enjoy all the amenities Old Trail has to offer.