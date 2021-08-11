 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $714,565

4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $714,565

4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $714,565

Virtual Appointments Now Available! Contact the showing contact on this listing to book a virtual appointment through Skype or FaceTime. Westlake, where you can enjoy Mountain Views with Wooded Seclusion on 1/2 acre Homesites less than a mile from Downtown Crozet, Breweries, Vineyards, I-64 & your everyday needs. The Russell is a multi-generational floorplan offering 10’ Ceilings on the Main Level and an attached private residence including a separate entrance, living room, spacious bedroom and full bath. Option to add an attached garage and kitchenette. Space and comfort are the theme of this home. Unfinished basement comes included on any lot, with the option to finish. SECURE YOUR FAVORITE LOT TODAY! Similar Photos/Virtual Tour.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert