4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $714,565

Virtual Appointments Now Available! Contact the showing contact on this listing to book a virtual appointment through Skype or FaceTime. Westlake, where you can enjoy Mountain Views with Wooded Seclusion on 1/2 acre Homesites less than a mile from Downtown Crozet, Breweries, Vineyards, I-64 & your everyday needs. The Russell is a multi-generational floorplan offering 10’ Ceilings on the Main Level and an attached private residence including a separate entrance, living room, spacious bedroom and full bath. Option to add an attached garage and kitchenette. Space and comfort are the theme of this home. Unfinished basement comes included on any lot, with the option to finish. SECURE YOUR FAVORITE LOT TODAY! Similar Photos/Virtual Tour.