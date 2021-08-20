 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $713,975

The Mechum features a light-filled, open-concept kitchen and great room, walk-in pantry, dedicated study, Trex Deck, 4 bedrooms, Jack and Jill bath, luxurious owner's suite in addition to a finished basement with Rec Room, Bedroom and full bath. 2-car garage included. Quality features throughout including 2x6 exterior walls, R-19 insulation, Pella windows, custom Mahogany front door, wood shelving in owner's closets and pantry, 15 SEER HVAC with separate zones for each floor and so much more. Each home is tested for energy efficiency and HERS Score.

