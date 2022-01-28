 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $711,632

Rare Currituck Opportunity Available (to be built)! The Currituck Breezeway with Detached 2-Car Garage is a one-level home that truly offers main-level living in desirable Old Trail Village. This home boasts 3 bedrooms with a spacious, private owner's suite, upgraded Kitchen w/ oversized pantry, breathtaking cathedral ceiling, abundance of windows, natural light & much more! This home also offers great outdoor living with a Covered Breezeway, connecting the house to the garage, and a courtyard area fenced in for ultimate privacy. The finished apartment above the 2-car garage offers future rental earning potential or a great space for personal enjoyment! Photos of Model Home - Upgrades are shown.

