One-level living in Western Albemarle on 3.62 acres with a full finished basement. Winter mountain views from this move-in ready home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. One owner home with soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, beautiful master suite with sliding doors to terrace, tray ceiling, huge tiled shower and heated floors in bath, living room with gas fireplace. Finished basement features bedroom, full bath, home office, family room with gas fireplace, kitchenette with dining area - perfect for guests, nanny, etc. Two-car attached side-entry garage. Large level yard with custom UVA sport court and low voltage canopy lighting. New roof (2 years) and new HVAC (4 years). No HOA. Close to 151 winery and brewery trails. Easy access to Cville and Waynesboro. An ideal location just west of the Crozet Exit of I-64.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At 1:39 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 313 Second St. SE., where the Bluegrass Grill and Bakery is located.
Motorcycle collision kills pedestrian
0 Court Square was listed for sale earlier this month for $1.35 million.
“In hindsight, I would have engaged the City Council more directly in my deliberations and worked in partnership with Chief Brackney to develop an improvement plan. Fact is, I just did not have the luxury of time."
It is unclear what, if any, legal options for early release or appeal are open to the former UVa lacrosse player in light of this opinion.
Plaque on brain cells, and tangles created by a protein called tau, are believed to impede the normal behavior of neurons and lead to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
Among the fatalities were two pedestrians
The ACC football power poll voting panel faces some difficult choices after another wild weekend of games in the conference.
Neighbors have come out against the proposal, citing concerns about road safety and traffic, school overcrowding, the height of the buildings and possible stormwater runoff issues.
I decided to act because I felt we were heading into another situation where Charlottesville Police Department would be gripped in chaos.