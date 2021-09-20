 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $699,000

One-level living in Western Albemarle on 3.62 acres with a full finished basement. Winter mountain views from this move-in ready home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. One owner home with soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, beautiful master suite with sliding doors to terrace, tray ceiling, huge tiled shower and heated floors in bath, living room with gas fireplace. Finished basement features bedroom, full bath, home office, family room with gas fireplace, kitchenette with dining area - perfect for guests, nanny, etc. Two-car attached side-entry garage. Large level yard with custom UVA sport court and low voltage canopy lighting. New roof (2 years) and new HVAC (4 years). No HOA. Close to 151 winery and brewery trails. Easy access to Cville and Waynesboro. An ideal location just west of the Crozet Exit of I-64.

