For Immediate Delivery! The Aspen Model Home by Greenwood. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Study and Loft. Beautiful open floorplan with walk-in pantry and drop zone in addition to the large kitchen that flows conveniently into the family room and dining area. The upstairs showcases a loft with two story ceiling and stacked windows that fill the home with natural light. 4 bedrooms, spa-like baths, luxurious owner's suite with the convenience of a connected laundry room for the way you live. Quality features throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning elevations, wood shelving, tankless water heater and energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Contact the showing agent on this listing to book an appointment or a virtual tour through Facetime. The health and well-being of our team, our partners and clients are paramount. We are actively monitoring the situation with COVID-19 and are taking necessary steps at our sales centers and construction sites to help keep everyone safe.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $685,452
