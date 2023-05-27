Available for June Delivery! The Chestnut Floorplan on a cul de sac. This beautiful light-filled earth-friendly farmhouse-style home has a generously sized kitchen with a walk in pantry, drop zone from the garage with cubbies and a Screened Porch. The second floor offers an owners suite with a huge walk-in closet and bath with an oversized shower. 3 additional guest bedrooms, large hall bath and spacious laundry room with cabinets. Beautiful included features and quality throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning exterior elevations, oak stairs, wood shelving, tankless water heater, energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Photos are of like home.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $680,173
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than 300 Orange County High School students received their diplomas on May 20 at Porterfield Park. The commencement ceremony was a poigna…
After “neighborhood kids” trespassed at a Charlottesville luxury apartment complex’s pool, management has hired guards.
The commencement speaker for the final graduation ceremony of Final Exercises weekend at the University of Virginia used his time on stage to …
Albemarle County police have arrested a man and a woman after officers said they interrupted an “infant abduction in progress.”
The motel that housed civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on his only trip to Charlottesville has been razed after spending several yea…