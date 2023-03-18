MOVE-IN READY! The Meridian w/ Detached Carriage House in Old Trail features a light-filled and open main level w/ foyer, dining, great room w/ fireplace, kitchen, and pantry. Upstairs, enjoy a spacious primary suite with private deck, walk-in closet, and luxurious bathroom. Two add'l bedrooms, full bath, and side-by-side laundry complete this home. All of the interior finishes were professionally selected and include wide plank flooring, dual tone kitchen, pendant lighting, & slide-in gas range w/ chimney hood. The carriage house adds a 1-bedroom apartment above the 2 car garage which is perfect for a home office, rental income, or in-law suite. Conveniently located near walking trails, schools, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Gold Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Actual photos.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $674,900
