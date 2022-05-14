4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $674,900

New Construction Home in the heart of Crozet. Enjoy the fantastic mountain views from the back yard. This home is within walking distance to downtown Crozet and no HOA! There is a great mudroom entry off the garage with built-ins. The kitchen has a center island and an enormous walk-in pantry. The second-floor master suite has great views and a freestanding soaking tub. There is a second-floor laundry and 2 of the bedrooms have walk in closets. Walk right out to your fantastic back yard or just down the street to grab a coffee. Photos are of similar Evergreen Homes with common features of this proposed house.