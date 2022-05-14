 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $674,900

4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $674,900

New Construction Home in the heart of Crozet. Enjoy the fantastic mountain views from the back yard. This home is within walking distance to downtown Crozet and no HOA! There is a great mudroom entry off the garage with built-ins. The kitchen has a center island and an enormous walk-in pantry. The second-floor master suite has great views and a freestanding soaking tub. There is a second-floor laundry and 2 of the bedrooms have walk in closets. Walk right out to your fantastic back yard or just down the street to grab a coffee. Photos are of similar Evergreen Homes with common features of this proposed house.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albemarle Board rejects collective bargaining resolution

Albemarle Board rejects collective bargaining resolution

“Rather than focusing on our students, which is my highest priority at this time, I fear a significant amount of time and resources would be devoted to developing the collective bargaining infrastructure that the General Assembly failed to do."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert