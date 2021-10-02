4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $669,900

The Parksley blends an open floor plan with a traditional feel and modern conveniences like second floor laundry, mudroom and private home office. Come and enjoy Evergreen’s meticulous craftsmanship and timeless finishes. Pictures used are of another Parksley model. This home will include white painted cabinets, honed granite counters, stainless steel whirlpool appliances, hardwood floors, mudroom cubbies, laundry sink and much more.