Open House Sunday 11AM - 2PM! Newly built in Crozet! Picturesque community living nestled among the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains! The Chestnut floor plan boasts a sparkling sun-lit family room with a fireplace and gorgeous LVP flooring throughout the first level. Enjoy the Chef Style Kitchen with plenty of high end cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized island space, gas cooking, timeless backsplash and a walk-in spacious pantry! The primary bedroom suite definitely pleases with a sizable wardrobe closet and bright, private bathroom and lovely tile shower. The laundry room will not disappoint with the extra cabinets and counter space. Don't miss the custom built drop zone from the 2 car garage entrance, patio space out back and all the energy efficient details including 2x6 exterior walls, tankless water heater, R-21 insulation and so much more. This home is a short distance from the Crozet Park, Crozet walking trails, Starr Hill Brewery and so much more.