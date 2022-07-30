The Chestnut Floorplan with 4th Bedroom for August/September Delivery! This beautiful earth-friendly farmhouse-style home has a generously sized kitchen with a walk in pantry, drop zone from the garage with cubbies and a Screened Porch. The second floor offers an owners suite with a huge walk in closet and bath with an oversized shower. 2 additional guest bedrooms, office, large hall bath and spacious laundry room. Beautiful included features and quality throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning exterior elevations, oak stairs, wood shelving, tankless water heater, energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Contact the showing agent on this listing to book an appointment or a virtual tour through Facetime. Photos are of like house.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $653,706
