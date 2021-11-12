 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $650,000

Once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase an historic farmhouse in Western Albemarle and make it your very own Fixer-Upper dream home! Located on 8+ partially wooded acres with a stream-fed pond, this property is an easy drive to Charlottesville, Waynesboro and the best of Central Virginia wineries and breweries. Kitchen and owners bathroom updated in 1989/90 and Library added in 1985. Home is an estate sale and is being sold as-is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert