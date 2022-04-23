 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $650,000

Like a new model home! Move-in ready on one of most desirable streets in Old Trail. Private, spacious yard and great mountain views! One level living with fabulous 2nd floor for guests or children. This home features hardwood floors throughout the first floor common areas. Living room/study with sliding glass pocket doors for privacy. Soaring great room opens to gourmet kitchen with gleaming granite counters, white cabinets and sparkling stainless appliances. Upstairs features loft space, guest suite and two additional bedrooms. Enjoy the outdoors on the large secluded patio with room for entertaining and grilling, or watch the sunset behind the Blue Ridge from the covered front porch.

