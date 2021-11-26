Like-new home in Crozet is move-in ready and low maintenance with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level, basement, and upstairs hallway. Shows like a model! As you enter the home office with glass French doors is to the right of the wide front entry way. The open floor plan features a gorgeous chef's kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances. solid surface counters, subway tile backsplash and shiplap on the large island. Entertainers will love the open dining area and great room with gas fireplace. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened porch and large patio. Upstairs, the owners suite features a large walk-in closet and private bathroom with walk-in shower and water closet. Three additional bedrooms share a hall bathroom and the laundry is upstairs for convenience. The finished basement provides a great gaming/workout/play space with a large rec room and full bathroom. Plenty of storage in the huge unfinished area, and two-car garage features pegboard and shoe storage!
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $650,000
