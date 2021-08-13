4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $650,000

Enjoy all things Western Albemarle from this detached property on a quarter-acre lot just 1/2-mile from Downtown Crozet. Under construction with an early 2022 delivery, this home features hardwood floors, quartz countertops, custom tile flooring in the bathrooms, and stainless steel appliances. The floor plan provides an open concept kitchen-family-dining area, complete with spacious pantry, along with a private study/office and access to a 2-car garage through a conveniently located mudroom. 4 bedrooms upstairs along with two full bathrooms and laundry accessible from the main hallway and from the primary walk-in closet. No HOA.