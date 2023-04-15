READY NOW! The Modern Farmhouse Meridian w/ Detached Carriage House in Old Trail features a light-filled and open main level w/ foyer, dining, great room, kitchen, and pantry. Upstairs, enjoy a spacious primary suite with vaulted ceiling, a private deck, walk-in closet, and luxurious bathroom. Two add'l bedrooms, full bath, and side-by-side laundry complete this home. The carriage house adds a 1-bedroom apartment perfect for a home office or use, rental income, or in-law suite. Conveniently located near walking trails, schools, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Gold Certified and Hers scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Actual photos.