READY NOW! The Modern Farmhouse Meridian w/ Detached Carriage House in Old Trail features a light-filled and open main level w/ foyer, dining, great room, kitchen, and pantry. Upstairs, enjoy a spacious primary suite with vaulted ceiling, a private deck, walk-in closet, and luxurious bathroom. Two add'l bedrooms, full bath, and side-by-side laundry complete this home. The carriage house adds a 1-bedroom apartment perfect for a home office or use, rental income, or in-law suite. Conveniently located near walking trails, schools, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Gold Certified and Hers scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Actual photos.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Charlottesville mother who worked in and supported child advocacy organizations has been arrested and indicted on federal allegations that s…
The University of Virginia’s ambassadors, the contracted public safety team once limited to patrols on Grounds and the nearby Corner, have exp…
As enrollment begins to shrink, Virginia colleges are entering a new era that could cause some to close or cut jobs and programs.
A Charlottesville teenager was arrested on Friday and charged with sexually assaulting residents at the Kappa Delta sorority house on Chancell…
In the Hawaiian language, the word “aloha” is more than just a greeting; it signifies shared love and fellowship. At the grand opening of Hawa…