4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $649,900

To-be-built, Village Home A with main level living. Enjoy a private fenced in courtyard and lawn maintenance included in Old Trail Village. On the first floor you'll find the Master Bedroom, Study, Great Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, and Laundry Room. 3 Additional bedrooms plus a loft are on the second floor. Quality 2x6 construction from a local builder with many included features to choose from in their Design Studio. Old Trail Village is a vibrant, walkable community featuring a golf course, swimming pool, restaurants and miles of walking trails! Spring 2023 move-in.