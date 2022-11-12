 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $649,880

4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $649,880

Available for Immediate Delivery! The Chestnut Floorplan with 4th Bedroom . This beautiful earth-friendly farmhouse-style home has a generously sized kitchen with a walk in pantry, drop zone from the garage with cubbies and a Screened Porch. The second floor offers an owners suite with a huge walk-in closet and bath with an oversized shower. 3 additional guest bedrooms, large hall bath and spacious laundry room with cabinets. Quartz countertops and white cabinets throughout. Beautiful included features and quality throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning exterior elevations, oak stairs, wood shelving, tankless water heater, energy efficient HVAC and so much more. All Photos are of Actual Home.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charlottesville chef serves up hope on 'The Big Brunch'

Charlottesville chef serves up hope on 'The Big Brunch'

"The Big Brunch" can be seen on HBO Max, with the first three episodes available Thursday. The next three episodes will be released on Nov. 17 and the final two on Nov. 24. A free local viewing party has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Vinegar Hill Theatre. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert