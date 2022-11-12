Available for Immediate Delivery! The Chestnut Floorplan with 4th Bedroom . This beautiful earth-friendly farmhouse-style home has a generously sized kitchen with a walk in pantry, drop zone from the garage with cubbies and a Screened Porch. The second floor offers an owners suite with a huge walk-in closet and bath with an oversized shower. 3 additional guest bedrooms, large hall bath and spacious laundry room with cabinets. Quartz countertops and white cabinets throughout. Beautiful included features and quality throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning exterior elevations, oak stairs, wood shelving, tankless water heater, energy efficient HVAC and so much more. All Photos are of Actual Home.
4 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $649,880
